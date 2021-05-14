Schedule of events announced for Youngstown amphitheatre

JAC Management Group is excited to welcome the community back into their facilities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer events for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre were announced Friday.

As restrictions are lifted in the State of Ohio, JAC Management Group is excited to welcome the community back into their facilities just in time for summer.

“After hearing Governor DeWine’s announcement Wednesday that social distancing restrictions will be lifted on June 2nd, we could not be more excited to reopen our facilities and return doing the job that we love so much – entertaining the citizens of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley” said Jordan Ryan, executive director of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Wean Park

The Premier Bank Community Series and Wean Park events include:

June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration

June 21 – Summer movies begin and will include the following showings:

– June 21st Captain Marvel (2019)

– June 28 Coco (2017)

-July 5th Do the Right Thing (1989)

– July 12th Wild Style (America’s first hip hop motion picture) (1982)

– July 26th Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

– August 9th Addams Family Values (1993)

– August 16th Godzilla vs Kong (2021)