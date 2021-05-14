Schedule of events announced for Youngstown amphitheatre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer events for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre were announced Friday.
As restrictions are lifted in the State of Ohio, JAC Management Group is excited to welcome the community back into their facilities just in time for summer.
“After hearing Governor DeWine’s announcement Wednesday that social distancing restrictions will be lifted on June 2nd, we could not be more excited to reopen our facilities and return doing the job that we love so much – entertaining the citizens of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley” said Jordan Ryan, executive director of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Wean Park
The Premier Bank Community Series and Wean Park events include:
- June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration
- June 21 – Summer movies begin and will include the following showings:
– June 21st Captain Marvel (2019)
– June 28 Coco (2017)
-July 5th Do the Right Thing (1989)
– July 12th Wild Style (America’s first hip hop motion picture) (1982)
– July 26th Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
– August 9th Addams Family Values (1993)
– August 16th Godzilla vs Kong (2021)
- July 9 – Special Friday edition of the Youngstown Summer Movie Series, featuring the movie “42,” which tells the story of the historic signing of Jackie Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers.
- July 17 – Youngstown Wine and Jazz feat. Jazz in The Park
- JAC Live – The City of Youngstown and Youngstown State University Summer Festival of the Arts will once again present Youngstown Wine and Jazz feat. Jazz in The Park featuring national jazz artists and wine selections
- July 31st – The Vindys – Nrtheast Ohioio favorite – The Vindys – will return to The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre to share their unique blend of pop, jazz and rock music.
- August 7 – Loud 102.3 Presents “330 Show LIVE” Youngstown’s only live and local hip hop station is bringing DJ Chip Banks “3-3-Show” live to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.
- August 13 – Youngstown’s Night of Champions. A fireside chat and video footage presentation featuring Youngstown boxing legends Harry Arroyo, Jeff Lampkin, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Kelly Pavlik and Greg Richardson (in alphabetic order) sponsored by Peiffer, Wolf, Carr, Kane & Conway.