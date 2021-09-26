Scavenger hunt, Jeep show supports kids at local hospital

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The non-profit group Brighten Up For The Kids held a scavenger hunt and fundraiser Sunday evening.

The event took place at Halliday’s Winery in Lake Milton.

The non-profit has been around for 11 years and puts together the event annually. They teamed up with the local Jeep Club and invited Jeep owners to park their cars on the lawn for the Jeep show.

The group will use the proceeds to purchase toys for kids at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Akron Children’s is in pretty desperate need right now, there’s a lot of patients there right now, so anything we can do to help, that’s what we’re here for,” said Brighten Up For The Kids founder Megan Stevens.

The event was open to the public and included music, food and a Chinese auction.

The charity holds Jeep Jam the last Sunday of every month through the good weather season.