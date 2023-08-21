LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Troopers are advising the public of a scam that involves victims sending gift cards to the alleged Vin Diesel, an actor known for his roles in the “Fast and Furious” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises.

The victim, a 34-year-old man out of Mercer, was contacted and told he had won $10,000 and that Vin Diesel would bring him a car, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The victim gave the alleged actor several gift cards, totaling $230 in value around August 3.

PSP is still investigating.