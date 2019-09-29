Saying “Bye” to longtime hardware store in Lisbon

Bob Bye took over the hardware store in 1979

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A Lisbon hardware store will be closing its doors for the final time on Tuesday.

Bye & Bye Hardware has been on Market Street since 1896, when it was bought by Samuel Bye.

It was then handed down to the current owner’s grandfather, who saw the store survive some tough times.

“I remember somebody saying, during the Depression, some customers told me that my grandfather said, ‘Well, we only had two people in today, but we’ll make it,’ and they did,” said current owner, Bob Bye.

Bye & Bye Hardware was then handed down to Bob’s father.

“He retired in 1942, maybe, and then dad came in and he had to quit and go to World War II,” Bob said.

Since around the age of 13, Bob worked for his grandfather in the store. At the time, all he wanted to do was clean and stock shelves.

“I didn’t want to wait on the customers because I was real shy and he said, ‘Don’t you think it’s time for you to start waiting on customers?’ and I said, ‘No, not yet.”‘

Bob took over the hardware store in 1979. Recently, he decided that it’s time to close.

“I turned 70 this year and I just decided it was time. Plus, the way business hasn’t been up to par that it’s usually been over the years,” Bob said.

He said the store is having trouble keeping up with national chains such as Home Depot and Lowes.

“You just can’t compete with all the big stores, being a little community and everything, but all of our customers have been wonderful over the years,” Bob said.

He said the community has given him great support.

“Everybody’s sad that we’re closing, but everybody wishes me well.”