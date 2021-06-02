Saturday Night Live comedian to perform at Eastwood Field

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and The Comedy Zone are teaming up to bring Rob Schneider to Eastwood Field.

Schneider will perform on Saturday, August 14 at 8 p.m. at Eastwood Field. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $65 for VIP on-field seating.

Schneider is an actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. He is also a veteran of Saturday Night Live and has appeared on TV and film.

He also had a Netflix comedy special titled “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” which premiered globally on August 11, 2020.

For tickets and more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.