Saturday kicks off 2-day Holiday Marketplace at Metroplex Expo Center

Admission is $4 and gets you access to 150 vendors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called twice to a house in Youngstown for a fire Saturday morning and later a rekindle.

The occupants of the home on S. Pearl Street said the fire started in the third-floor attic.

There were six people, including two children, in the house at the time of the incident.

Everyone woke up to the smell of smoke around 7:30 a.m. They were able to exit the house safely.

Luis Delgado-Rivas said he initially panicked because he couldn’t tell where the smell of smoke was coming from.

“I thought it was the space heater, then everyone went outside and I saw smoke all on top of the roof,” he said.

Firefighters at the scene said the likely cause was an electrical wiring issue.

Several hours later, firefighters were called back for a rekindle around 1 p.m.

The family said they can’t go back in until the electric company comes and checks everything and clears it.

No one was hurt during either fire.