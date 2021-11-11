Santa to kick off opening of Boardman ice skating rink

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The arrival of Santa Claus at the Southern Park Mall will kick off the opening of the new ice skating rink there.

Everyone is invited to Santa’s Arrival Parade and the grand opening of the rink which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.

Santa will make his grand arrival to DeBartolo Commons and join Boardman trustees in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Santa will then march to Center Court and parade throughout DeBartolo Commons and the mall.

The Boardman High School marching band, the Grinch and local high school mascots will be on hand to help out with the festivities.

Free horse-drawn sleigh rides will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local food trucks will also be there offering warm snacks and hot cocoa for purchase.

Santa will be at his house in Center Court by noon for anyone who would like to visit and have their photo taken. Reservations for Santa visits are encouraged and can be made online.

The skating rink will open on Nov. 20 and will stay open through Jan. 2. The cost to skate is $10 for

adults and $8 for kids. Guests can bring their own skates or rent them for $3. Special events are being planned for the rink. A schedule will be posted online when plans are finalized.

The ice rink is sponsored by Youngstown Clothing Company and Akron Children’s Hospital.