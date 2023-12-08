YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Santa Claus will be coming to town for everyone in just over two weeks, but he made a quick stop for some local students on Friday.

Old Saint Nick stopped by the Potential Development Preschool in Youngstown to greet the kids and pass out some early Christmas presents.

After stopping by the classrooms, Santa climbed aboard a city fire truck to head off to Potential Development’s Middle and High Schools to meet those students. Directors said it’s the last Friday in class before the holiday break so they wanted to be sure the children had the chance to see Santa up close.