Santa, Grinch visit Vienna Fire Dept., keeping one Christmas tradition alive

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Although COVID-19 may have ruined a few holiday traditions, the Vienna Fire Department decided to brainstorm on how to creatively keep their tradition alive.

It’s been a tradition of 15 years for the Vienna Fire Department to always have Santa show up at the station, but due to COVID-19, they decided to do a drive thru Santa Claus visit so as not to let the kids down.

Families were able to drive in while Santa and the Grinch approached their cars with cookies and candy canes.

Chief Richard Brannon says they wanted to give kids the spirit of Christmas even during the pandemic.

“I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas. We’re going to get through this one way or another, so keep up the spirit. It is a spiritual time, so let’s see what we can do,” said Chief Brannon.

Families and children were able to hand-deliver their letters to Santa.

Children that leave a return address or email address will receive a letter back from Santa.