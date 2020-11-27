Santa Claus is coming to town — but you might want to make your reservation now

If you want to visit with Santa at the mall this year, you're encouraged to save your spot in line ahead of time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Santa is coming to the Southern Park Mall in Boardman today.

He’s scheduled to arrive Friday at 11 a.m. in the JCPenney concourse.

Mall officials said they wanted to make sure the magic of the holiday season was alive through the pandemic.

Kids can still visit with Santa, but social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Santa will be at the mall during these set times:

Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Santa break from 3 to 4 p.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Santa break from 2:30 to 3 p.m.)

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Santa break from 1 to 2 p.m.)

You’re encouraged to make reservations online ahead of time to cut down on the number of people in line.

There will be no Santa visits November 30 through December 2.

If you don’t feel comfortable heading out to the mall, a digital Santa experience will also be available. You can make a reservation online for a live, personal Santa visit via a phone, computer or tablet.