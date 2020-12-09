Santa Claus’ annual visit to Vienna Fire Department continues this year

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Santa Claus will still be coming to town with his annual visit to the Vienna Fire Department.



Part-time and volunteer firefighters spent some time Tuesday evening stringing lights and hanging a star to get the station ready for Santa’s arrival this weekend.

Santa’s yearly stop at the fire department has been a long-standing tradition, and members wanted to keep it going. Due to the pandemic, however, this year’s event will have a COVID-friendly twist.

Families will be able to drive through the station to drop off their letters to Santa.

“This year, with the whole COVID and everything being canceled, it’s been a miserable year for everybody, so we wanted to do something to make all the kids happy, not just the kids in Vienna. This is open to the entire area,” said Mark Haddle, president of the volunteer fire department.

The Drive-thru Santa event is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Vienna Fire Department on Youngstown Kingsville Road.