Sandy Lake man accused of trying to solicit sex from teen

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sandy Lake man is facing charges after undercover investigators say he tried to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Bryan Stutzman, 56, communicated with a person online in Bridgeport, West Virginia that he thought was a child but was really an officer posing as the girl.

The incident happened on Jan. 14.

Investigators say that Stutzman shared explicit images with the undercover officer and solicited sexual contact through the social media platform.

Police say Stutzman confessed to the communications during an interview.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor.