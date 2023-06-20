GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The power of social media helped return a lost wedding ring to its rightful owner.

On Tuesday, Dee Lovitz returned Kimberly Barton’s wedding ring, one day after it went missing.

Barton said she took it off and put it in her pocket at work, washing dishes. Later that day, she went to the grocery store in Niles and says it must have fallen out of her pocket.

She didn’t notice until a few hours later — but luckily Lovitz parked in the same spot, and found the ring.

It all led to a Facebook post looking for the owner.

“I forgot to lock my car, so I went to the passenger’s side to lock it, which I never do. I looked down and there was this ring,” said Lovitz. “I was like, ‘Oh, geez, that looks like a very nice ring, and it means a lot to somebody.'”

“I posted in [the Facebook group], and not that long afterward, [Lovitz’] cousin said her cousin Dee may have found my ring, because Dee had apparently posted,” Barton said.

Coincidentally, this past Sunday was Barton’s 12th wedding anniversary.