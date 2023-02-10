EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend.

A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.

Disaster response vehicles will deliver the supplies sometime before noon.

The Salvation Army has also been providing food and other assistance to families impacted by last week’s train derailment.