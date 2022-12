YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Christmas this weekend, red Kettle campaigns are wrapping up. The local Salvation Army is still trying to reach its goals.

In Youngstown, their hope is to raise $125,000. Right now, they’re near $90,000.

The Salvation Army in Warren is shooting for $110,000. Currently, they are $22,000 short.

Multiple factors are leading to smaller donation amounts, and this weekend’s weather is not going to help.