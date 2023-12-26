YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has officially ended.

The goal this year in the Mahoning County area was to raise $150,000, but they fell short. Including the match they received from an anonymous donor, the Salvation Army raised about $105,000. Despite this, they’re pleased that they surpassed last year.

The organization relies on the money raised to keep its programs running all year long, such as its food and clothing pantry and senior programs.

“Given the economy, given the fact that we didn’t have the number of Red Kettle volunteers that we normally do, the way the holiday fell this year, we lost a day, so overall, we’re pleased,” said Jennifer Haniogosky, with the Salvation Army.

Hanigosky says each year they see fewer volunteers, but they did have a lot of first-time bell ringers this season. She said they try to accommodate for low volunteerism in other areas like corporate sponsorships.