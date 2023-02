EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The Salem Salvation Army is serving breakfast to East Palestine citizens Thursday morning.

According to the to the Salem News, it’s happening at 8 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church on South Market Street in East Palestine.

Families in need can get cleanup kits and vouchers for groceries.

On Wednesday, the evacuation ban in East Palestine was lifted and residents could return to their homes.