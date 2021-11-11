Salvation Army providing toys to over 1,000 children in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- This year the Salvation Army is providing toys for around 1,300 kids right here in the Mahoning Valley and Thursday is the Red Kettle Kickoff.

They’re trying to raise money typical to what we saw in pre-pandemic years. Last year they raised a hair more than $100,000. In normal years it’s closer to $250,000.

Major Paul Moore is here from the Salvation Army. So are corporate sponsors and bell ringers.

You can help! You can sign up to ring bells with the Salvation Army or you can donate money. The red kettles will be up at 17 locations starting on Black Friday.



You can donate money virtually on Thursday. Just text MCASOH to 4-1-4-4-4.

The Salvation Army is also going high tech this holiday season. Bell ringers and their red kettles will accept Paypal and Venmo donations for the first time.

