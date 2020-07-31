Salvation Army passes out boxes of produce to 300 families in Warren

This was their fourth produce distribution since the start of the pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three-hundred families were gifted with boxes of nutritious foods in Warren on Friday.

It was all a part of the monthly produce giveaway at the Salvation Army on Franklin Street.

The distribution comes thanks to a partnership between the Second Harvest Food Bank and Ohio Army National Guard.

Organizers say the need for access to healthy foods is still there.

“It’s all fresh, I mean, we’ve got corn, milk, cantaloupe, all your vegetables, I mean, apples and oranges,” said Salvation Army Capt. Chris Williams.

Capt. Williams says they’d like to hold another produce giveaway next month but that will depend on several factors like food availability.