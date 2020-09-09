Salvation Army opens up Christmas registration, with some new COVID-19 procedures

There are some changes this year, particularly with registration

(WYTV) – The Salvation Army opened its Christmas program registration Tuesday and wants to remind people of some changes happening this year because of COVID-19.

This year, the Salvation Army is asking for people to call as walk-ins won’t be accepted.

Registration opened Tuesday, and the phone lines were extremely busy. Organizers expect to see a higher demand this year because of COVID-19 and are looking to add more phone lines.

“Children need to experience Christmas. We want to make sure that that’s going to happen this year, and we want to assist the parents and the families in need. I will say, this community has been phenomenal in the past. We don’t expect it to be any different this year,” said Sherri Moore, the Mahoning County-area coordinator for the Salvation Army.



Registration runs all month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.