Salvation Army kicks off toy drive at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army just kicked off its Army of Toys drive at the Southern Park Mall.

Its toy drives bring local businesses together to collect gifts for Christmas.

This particular one is hosted by local Midas service centers.

Others are encouraged to support the project.

“This kind of support from the community is heartwarming to us. We just love when people say, ‘We want to help. We want to get involved,'” said Salvation Army Major Paul Moore.

“I want to challenge a lot of the companies out there to donate toys, and they’re more than welcome to call our local Midas or the Salvation Army, but I’m challenging everybody out there. Let’s make a good Christmas for every kid out there,” said Midas District Manager Paul Gay.

Their goal is to collect 18,000 toys across Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

If you or your business would like to be a collection site, contact the Salvation Army.