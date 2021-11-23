Salvation Army hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ovens have already been busy preparing Thanksgiving meals. A squad of volunteers prepared 800 meals for the Youngstown Salvation Army.

They were passed out Tuesday in a drive-thru at the organization’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue.

The menu included everyone’s holiday favorites, turkey, cornbread dressing and gravy, yams, mac & cheese and a piece of apple pie topped it all off.

“We just feel that during this time of year, families struggle anyhow. With the inflation and everything else going on in the world, people really need the help. We’re already seeing more people than we usually do on a normal day, so we’re happy to be able to help as many as we can,” said Major Paul Moore,

The Salvation Army passes out over 200 meals on a normal day for lunch.