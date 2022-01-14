Salvation Army food pantry moving to twice a month

(WKBN) – Leaders with the Salvation Army are hoping they can better handle local employment issues in the coming months.

At one point, workers and volunteers were seeing up to 150 families coming to a food pantry held every Friday.

The increased need came at the same time the local chapel in Youngstown was forced to reduce its own workforce.

But more recently, the numbers coming to the pantry have gone down.

“The numbers have decreased, at least for us, and I don’t know why. Maybe some of them went back to work. Hopefully, maybe they’re getting help in other places, but we are seeing the numbers decrease a little. So, we’re gonna go to twice a month now,” said Maj. Paul Moore.

Starting Friday, Jan. 21, the chapel will host its pantry twice a month, from 11 a.m. until noon or until supplies run out.