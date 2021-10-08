Salvation Army continues signups for Christmas assistance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is continuing to take applications for Christmas assistance.

Registration for Christmas toys and food vouchers is open through October 28.

Applications will be taken over the phone every Tuesday through Thursday at 330-270-5999 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are waiting by the phones. It is such a simple process this year. If you have signed up in the past three years, you are on file with us,” said Sherry Moore, spokesperson for the Salvation Army.

You may only sign up with one agency or church for assistance. Eligibility requirements include:

Current Driver’s License or State ID

Proof of all children in household: birth certificates, proof of guardianship or custody papers

Proof of other adults in the household – picture ID, Social Security cards for all adults in the house

Proof of income: pay stubs for the last 30 days, SSI/SSD letters (ODJFS Print out) last 30 days worker comp statement, child support papers, rent subsidity/utility allowance stubs

Proof of expenses: one bill or proof of residency, lease, mortgage papers, cay payment, utilities, insurance

The Salvation Army requests patience for phone lines to be open. If you are a new client within the last two years or desire to add additional household members, you must make an appointment with the caseworker.