HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Salvation Army has some great bell ringers… And then there’s a woman outside Kraynaks in Hermitage, Pa., who has added a some merry “fa-la-la-la-las” to her seasonal “ting-a-ling-a-lings.”

Debi Beare has been singing beside the Red Kettle for eight years and she encourages others to sing along.

“I love when people sing with me. That will happen here quite often, especially on the weekends. That’s my favorite part,” she said.

She added, “There were some ladies last week that came out and were singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ and they all did the harmony and everything, and it’s just super cool.”

Beare can sing any Christmas song. She has the Christmas spirit, too — something she says that she didn’t always have.

Her volunteerism with the Salvation Army is very important to her as she harkens back to when she needed assistance herself. She said that the organization gave her “peace,” and she cares about the work they do.

“Well, I came into Salvation Army, I believe in 2012 because I needed help. And I really enjoyed their services, the church services, so I started taking my children, and then somebody in church told the pastor that I could sing, and so he didn’t really give me a choice. He just said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna give my wife a break for worship for a while,’ so it started with leading worship in church, and it was terrifying,” she said.

One thing led to another, according to Beare, “And then the next officers came and said, Oh, so you’re gonna sing at the kettle too, right? And like they really, you have to use your gift… So it started there and I was at Golden Dawn and pretty much there every day, and people seem to really enjoy it.”

She encourages others to be bell ringers, too.

Beare sings four-hour shifts at the Salvation Army Red Kettle outside Kraynaks. And on Fridays, she sings eight hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beare, a Lakota Sioux Indian, has other talents as well. She’s a bead-working artist. Her business is called Prairie Voice Creations.