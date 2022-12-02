BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chocolate and wine are popular gifts this time of year for a teacher, delivery person, or maybe a coworker. They’re so good separately, why not together. One local man found a way. It’s called Brix, and it’s now taking the world by storm.

Brix Chocolate in Boardman is bustling and boxing its chocolates. It received a couple of thousand orders after being featured on QVC this week. Now, all of these boxes have to be shipped within the next 48 hours.

“It was an absolute whirlwind. We never expect it to be so successful, but here we are working for hours around the clock just trying to get all the orders prepped and ready to go,” said Greg Stanko, vice president of sales.

Brix was the idea of local pulmonologist Dr. Nick Proia. He developed the chocolate to pair with wine, something different than fatty cheeses or meats.

“Chocolate everybody lives and everybody loves wine, chocolate, but there was never the perfect recipe out there until now,” Stanko said.

Brix is made locally with chocolate imported from Ghana and some of the vanilla added comes from Madagascar. Those combinations bring out berries, fruits and other flavors you’ve never experienced with wine and chocolate.

“So it’s going to be an experience like you’ve never had before. Your favorite wine is totally going to change its flavor,” Stanko said.

Brix comes in bites and bars, and four blends. Premium Taste Testing developed the recipes, with the idea of changing the way you experience wine and chocolate together.

“Oh, it’s the best. It’s gonna change your life. I mean, honestly, it’s so delicious. It’s absolutely fantastic,” Stanko said.

You can buy Brix locally at Vintage Estate and Chalet Premier. It’s also available at Costco.

The next thing for Brix is a whiskey and bourbon pairing chocolate, which should come out next year.