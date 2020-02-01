Sales of Good Humor 100th anniv. T-shirts to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital

The T-shirt line will launch at Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley next week

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – This year marks 100 years since Good Humor was founded in Youngstown.

Linda Barton owns New Dawn Design in Liberty and wants to bring awareness to more of the Valley’s history.

So earlier this month, she settled a contract with Unilever to design a novelty clothing line for Good Humor.

The T-shirt line will launch at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley next week.

“That hospital is purely run on donations so I figured what a great cause to get the kids with Good Humor, Youngstown, all together,” Barton said.

On Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Barton plans to donate 20% of her T-shirt sales to the hospital, specifically, the NICU center.

She will be in the lobby of building D.