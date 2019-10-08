Salem woman who lost house in fire is grateful for community support

When Amy Custer got to her house, she saw someone broke in through the door to make sure no one was inside

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A homeowner found out her house in Salem was on fire through Facebook Monday night. Now, she said she’s thankful no one was there at the time.

Amy Custer was at the hospital visiting her husband when her house on New Garden Road caught fire.

Only two days ago, Custer was having a birthday party for her 2-year-old granddaughter, Alaynah, in the backyard.

Her gifts are still sitting inside of the home, now burned to ash. Custer visited to see the rubble.

“I’ve never seen it from this angle, so that’s…hard,” she said. “I can see through my house. I shouldn’t be able to see through my house. That was my picture window that she liked looking out of, that my dog liked barking out of.”

The family dog, Olivia, was inside the home at the time of the fire. Custer rushed home, afraid she would not make it out.

When Custer got to her house, she saw someone broke in through the door to make sure no one was inside. She credits them for saving her dog’s life while risking their own.

“There isn’t even words to express how grateful I am to this person,” said Naomi Grimm, Custer’s mother. “My heart’s very grateful. I’m very excited that there are good people in Salem.”

Grimm rushed to the house, too.

“I just jumped in the car and came from East Rochester over,” she said. “I told the firemen, ‘I need to get through there’ because I was way up the street and I said, ‘This is my daughter and I want to know where she’s at and she’s OK.’”

People are checking up on the family to make sure they are OK.

Custer said the community has been incredibly helpful in the process of rebuilding.

Even a little girl donated two quarters. Custer said she’ll be framing them.

If you would like to donate, you can do so through the Salvation Army in Salem. You can call them at 330-332-5624 for more information.