Salem woman sentenced in credit union embezzlement

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Salem was sentenced to prison for stealing money from a local credit union.

Stacey Shaw, 48, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, which includes 12 months of home detention, for embezzling money from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 712, Federal Credit Union.

Investigators said Shaw, who was president and CEO of the organization, opened six unauthorized credit cards in her name and repeatedly raised the credit limits on them creating a total outstanding balance of $2.1 million. The embezzlement spanned approximately three years.

The loss to the credit union was so profound that it had to permanently close. It had been operating since 1967.