Salem woman frustrated with amount of trash being dumped by freshwater spring

Ashley Angeli has seen items like couches, chairs and tires dumped right by the spring

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Littering is becoming a big problem along a stretch of road in Salem.

Ashley Angeli has been living in Salem Township for nine years.

She said trash has always been an issue along Egypt Road in Green Township, but not like this…

“There were, like, eight bags of garbage lying over by the spring, right near the water and in the ditch where the water even flows, which is contamination,” she said.

The spring provides water that serves hundreds of people in the community.

Angeli said the littering usually happens at night.

“This is the most that I’ve seen left, but we have seen larger items like couches, chairs and huge tires that have been left here too,” she said.

This past weekend, Angeli said tons of trash was left behind yet again. But a day later, someone moved the trash into a neighbor’s property across from the spring.

“I just thought it was really disgusting for people to contaminate the environment and leave their garbage that they should be accountable for,” Angeli said.

She said neighbors usually clean up the trash but with this being a continuous problem, they want to put an end to it.

Angeli has a solution.

“Somehow in the community, we should be getting some kind of assistance for people that don’t have the money to pay for the trash bill. Maybe a designated area where people are able to throw it, and that may eliminate littering and places it doesn’t belong,” she said.

Goshen Police Chief Steven McDaniel said they have cited people before for littering and will continue patrolling the area.

The chief asks if anyone sees any suspicious activity to call the Goshen Police Department at 330-332-1235.