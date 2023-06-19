PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The driver who police say left the scene of a deadly accident in Perry Township last year has been charged.

Patricia Phillips, 29, of Salem, was secretly indicted June 7 by a Columbiana County grand jury on a charge of failure to stop after an accident.

The charge is in connection to a March 11, 2022, crash on State Route 344 near Chestnut Grove Road that killed 46-year-old Brandy Lasky. Troopers say Lasky was walking on the road just after midnight when she was hit by a pickup truck driven by Phillips.

Troopers on the scene found debris from Phillips’ truck but could not, at that time, identify the make or model.

Phillips’ bond was set at $75,000. A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 29.

