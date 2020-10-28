LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News Daybreak

Salem Township’s lone police officer charged with stealing mini bottles of liquor

Local News

If convicted, the longtime constable could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Morning Journal

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Longtime Salem Township constable Dan Valentine is now facing a theft charge, according to the Morning Journal.

Valentine is accused of stealing multiple mini bottles of liquor from a Columbiana business Sunday.

According to a police report, Valentine told the responding officer that he was trying to make restitution and just forgot to pay.

He is expected to be arraigned November 6. If convicted, he could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Valentine is still on the job as Salem Township’s lone police officer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com