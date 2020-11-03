Salem theater puts on comedy about two last-minute presidential write-in candidates

Stanley Smith goes "toe-to-beer" with Leonard "Pudge" Smith, who's only running for one simple reason

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – We are less than 12 hours from the polls opening up, but this year’s election has caused some division. To give people a good laugh, the Salem Community Theatre put on a comedy about two write-in candidates running for president. It’s called “The Great Write-In Candidate Presidential Debate 2020.”

No, it’s not Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump debating, it’s two made up presidential write-in candidates. The comedy was written, directed and performed by Dan Haueter, an East Palestine policeman.

“Well, basically, it’s about two guys who decided at the last minute, they want to write in their name for president of the United States. So the night before the election, they’re going to debate it out,” Haueter said.

Haueter plays Stanley Smith. He went “toe-to-beer” with Leonard “Pudge” Smith, who ran for one reason.

“Mainly, he wants to stop Stanley from becoming president. That’s his goal in running for presidency, is stopping Stanley ’cause he’s a moron,” said actor Tim Gottschling.

Coming up with wild and crazy ideas.

“Stanley’s plan to fix health care is everything is run through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. You get your driver’s licenses and you get a comprehensive health screen while you get your driver’s license,” Haueter said. “Leonard, he wants to cure COVID by dropping a COVID bomb from an airplane. Essentially, flea fogging the entire country.”

With one of the moderators being 9-year-old Gianna Oliver, who is one of the brightest people on the stage.

Reporter Jacob Thompson: “You’re supposed to be smarter than the two candidates?”

Oliver: “Yes.”

Thompson: “Are you smarter than the two candidates?”

Oliver: “Yes.”

Don’t believe me? Well, Leonard Smith wears a Trump hat on stage.

“I voted for myself in early voting and then I’m going to vote for Trump on Election Day,” Gottschling said.

All proceeds from Monday night’s event will help the Salem Community Theatre since they’ve been closed because of the pandemic.