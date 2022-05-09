SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — There is about a month until the Salem Super Cruise and all they need now, is volunteers to park cars.

Organizer and city councilman Dennis Plegge said they will be having a meeting on Thursday, May 19.

It will take place in the parking lot across from Boneshakers Restaurant at 6 p.m.

The cruise will be similar to last year and have 24 food vendors. They have more sponsors this year than in years past.

Anyone wishing to volunteer is asked to attend or call Plegge at 330-420-8537.

The cruise runs from June 9 – 12.