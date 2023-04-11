SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Super Cruise is just under two months away, and event organizers are still looking for volunteers.

The cruise this year will happen between June 8-11. It’s planned to have even more attractions at the event this year.

Organizers need help with the main parking lot across from Boneshakers restaurant. They will need about eight to 10 people a day to park cars there

“The traffic is going to be in and out constantly, when a spot opens up, somebody can’t save a spot so when a spot opens up, we get our volunteers, waving a flag or something, we can tell the car there’s a spot over there to go to,” said Dennis Plegge, an event organizer.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you’re asked to call Dennis Plegge at 330-420-8537.