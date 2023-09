SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s soccer standout Rylee Hutton broke the school’s career scoring record in the Quakers’ 9-3 win over Minerva on Wednesday night.

Hutton piled up six goals in the conference win over the Lions, giving her a total of 108 for her career. She broke the previous record of 104 goals, which was held by Marrissa Swindell back in 2014.

Emmy Kemats, Ilani Jones-Wallace, and Maddy Andres also contributed for Salem in the win, adding one goal apiece.