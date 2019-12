This year, the goal is to collect over 1,000 toys

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Stadium GM in Salem is hosting its seventh annual Toys for Tots drive.

This year, the goal was to collect over 1,000 toys. We’re told they may have already surpassed it.

“We have an opportunity to give back presents to these kids. To have that little warmth of heart is absolutely the best thing we can give back to them,” said Stadium GM’s Scott Henthorne.

Toys for Tots is a Marine-led drive.

The owner of Stadium GM, Shorty Navarro, is a former Marine.