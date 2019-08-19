Salem shows off new town trolley

The original trolley that the city used is being retired and sold off

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salem Historical Society celebrated their new trolley on Sunday.

The new Quakertown Trolley was purchased through fundraising efforts, such as estate sales and selling Ohio State Football tickets.

Ginger Grilli, the president of the Salem Historical Society said the trolley will serve multiple purposes.

“It’s a great opportunity to enhance tourism, our educational programs and social events for different families in the area,” said Grilli. “Then there’s weddings, parties, graduation class reunions, you name it and the trolley goes.”

The original trolley that the city used is being retired and sold off.