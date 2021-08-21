Salem Salvation Army hosts backpack giveaway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – In partnership with the Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry, the Salem Salvation Army hosted a back to school bash Saturday.

The event was a celebration of more kids returning to the classroom.

It was certainly a hit, with a line formed out the door a half hour before it even started.

Each child received a new pair of shoes, a backpack, school supplies and a bag of food.

The event was open to all kids within northern Columbiana County.

“We want to kick school off in a positive direction, there’s been so much negativity around – these kids need something more to celebrate for them,” said Salem Salvation Army captain Angelica Spence.

The event also included a bounce house for children to play in and lots of free food from local vendors at the Memorial Building in Salem.

Over 200 kids attended.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com