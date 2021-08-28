Salem residents remember locals who responded to, were lost in 9/11

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – People gathered at Kent State University City Center in Salem for presentations about 9/11 Saturday night.

“I got a call from one of my co-workers and responded down to the city from home,” said former New York City Fire Department captain Jerry Sillcocks.

Sillcocks was a captain on 9/11 and went to the towers after it fell. His memories of that day remain with him.

“It’s almost like it’s a dream, but it’s almost like it was yesterday. It’s hard to explain,” Sillcocks said.

Former Salem resident David Beamer also presented Friday night. He is the father of Flight 90 hero Todd Beamer, who fought against the plane hijackers.

The presentation was his way of remembering his son and the passengers.

“They all did the right thing at the right time, and it’s important that their actions are honored,” Beamer said.

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approached, every speaker thought it was important to educate the younger generation on what happened.

“They don’t remember 9/11 because they weren’t here for it. So it’s a part of history, and it’s important that they know what happened,” Beamer said.

“I think it’s important to speak out about what happened that day to remember the importance of United States history,” Sillcocks said.

Beamer also had one lesson he wanted everyone to take away, and used his son’s last words, ‘Let’s roll,’ to inspire people.

“Make that their call to action to do the right thing at the right time, whatever that circumstance,” Beamer said.

The mayor made a proclamation making August 28 a day of remembrance for 9/11 in Salem, honoring all who were affected by that day.