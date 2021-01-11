Salem Regional Medical Center recognized nationally for orthopedic care

SRMC has held this recognition for its hip and knee replacement program since 2018

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval once again.

This recognition is for SMRC’s comprehensive hip and knee replacement program.

“As a leader in advanced joint repair, our goal is to ensure our patients receive the highest level of care to enhance their recovery and help them regain their quality of life as safely and quickly as possible,” said Anita Hackstedde, M.D., SRMC President/CEO. “Retaining Joint Commission certification is a tremendous accomplishment that reflects the ongoing commitment of our physicians and staff to provide high-quality orthopedic services using the latest approaches for joint replacement surgery.”

SRMC has held this recognition for its hip and knee replacement program since 2018, and maintained its certification following a rigorous on-site review in October of 2020.

A Joint Commission expert determined that SRMC was in compliance with the standards of care specific to the needs of orthopedic patients and their families, including program leadership, performance improvement, patient care delivery, self-care management and clinical information systems.

“Our program is uniquely designed to support and guide patients through every stage of their hip or knee replacement journey, from pre-surgery education to the procedure and rehabilitation,” Dr. Hackstedde said. “This has led to our continued success in providing patients with an excellent care experience and positive outcomes.”