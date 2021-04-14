Salem Regional Medical Center hosting 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics will be held in Salem, Damascus and Columbiana

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is hosting three COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.

The clinics will be held in Salem, Damascus and Columbiana:

Salem: April 21 and 28 beginning at 8 a.m. at Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E State St.

Columbiana: April 21 from noon to 6 p.m. and April 28 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Columbiana Family Care Center located at Firestone Farms TownCenter, 116 Carriage Dr.

Damascus: April 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at Salem Regional Medical Center Primary Care, 28886 St. Rt. 62

You can register by phone at 330-332-7511 or online. No walk-ins will be accepted.