33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

Salem Regional Medical Center hosting 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Local News

The clinics will be held in Salem, Damascus and Columbiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is hosting three COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.

The clinics will be held in Salem, Damascus and Columbiana:

  • Salem: April 21 and 28 beginning at 8 a.m. at Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E State St.
  • Columbiana: April 21 from noon to 6 p.m. and April 28 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Columbiana Family Care Center located at Firestone Farms TownCenter, 116 Carriage Dr.
  • Damascus: April 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at Salem Regional Medical Center Primary Care, 28886 St. Rt. 62

You can register by phone at 330-332-7511 or online. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com