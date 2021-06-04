Salem Regional Medical Center CEO re-appointed to YSU Board of Trustees; student member named

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO at Salem Regional Medical Center has been re-appointed to serve on the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees for nine more years.

Governor Mike DeWine Thursday appointed Anita Hackstedde to service through June of 2030.

Hackstedde is currently chair of the trustees. She’s a 1990 graduate of YSU. She was appointed to the board in 2016 to fill the term of James Green who died.

Also named Friday was student trustee Elsa Kahn, of Youngstown. She will serve a term ending April 30, 2023.