Salem prepares for local garden tours

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Flower and garden enthusiasts will have the chance to tour local gardens in Salem.

The event takes place Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take participants through different public and private gardens throughout the area.

All of the money will go towards Salem Preservation to help with different local projects.

Members of the Salem Historical Society felt it was a good event to hold while keeping COVID-19 in mind.

“It’s going to be rain or shine. There’s going to be walking involved, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes, cause in some places the ground is a little uneven. I think people will really enjoy seeing some of the better-known and lesser-known spots in Salem,” said Ginger Grilli of the Salem Historical Society.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket in advance can find them for $15 at Salem Giant Eagle, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce or on the Preservation Society’s website. Tickets will also be available the day of for $20 at 271 South Broadway or 443 South Lincoln.