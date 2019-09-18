Salem police searching for missing woman

Police in Salem are looking for a 20-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since earlier this month

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Salem are looking for a 20-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since earlier this month.

Kristina Harsh was last seen about 1:40 p.m. September 6 in Salem.

Her family is concerned for her safety and said that they she has cognitive disabilities.

Police believe she may be in the Hanoverton, Minerva or Salem area.

Kristina is a white female with blue eyes, light brown hair (partly dyed green), 5 foot 8 inches tall, 145 pounds. She also has a Russian accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salen police at (330) 337-6001.