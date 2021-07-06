Salem police raise warning of scam involving community fundraiser

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Salem are sending out a warning about a scam involving a Fraternal Order of Police fundraiser.

Police say they’ve received reports of someone requesting donations for the FOP #88 Quaker Lodge’s fall concert with Center Stage Productions.

The name being used by the reported scammer is Eric Uphold.

No one from the FOP or Center Stage Productions said they would ask for cash donations or for people to write a check to them personally.

Contact police if you have any information or think you may have been scammed.

