Allison Clark, 13, was last seen Tuesday

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem police are looking for a runaway teen girl.

Allison Clark, 13, was last seen Tuesday.

Clark is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 118 pounds. She has red hair, hazel eyes and braces

She was last seen wearing the shoes pictured above and carrying a small, light mauve backpack.

She’s believed to be in the Salem area.

Her mother told us she jumped from a window and may be hurt.