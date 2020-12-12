Salem police identify man in connection to cold case of missing teen

The man was identified within 24 hours

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police were trying to identify in connection with the case of a missing teen from Alliance has been identified.

Police posted a picture Thursday of the man from a March 3, 2010 surveillance image from Salem Hospital. He was identified by Friday.

Investigators believe that the man pictured may have information concerning a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Alliance on June 2, 2009.

The Portage County and Stark County sheriff’s offices are also involved in the case.

No further information was provided.