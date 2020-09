The department already has six body cams it got in 2015

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salem Police Department is buying new body cameras.

The chief said it’s thanks to a $35,000 grant from the Pearce Foundation.

This grant will allow the department to buy 14 new Watchguard V-300 body cameras.

It can also buy 14 extra batteries, new software and a new server with a huge storage capacity, as well as pay for licensing fees.

The department already has six body cams it got in 2015 from the Shane Detwiler Foundation.