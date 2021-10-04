Salem pizza shop collecting pumpkins for kids in need and to teach an important lesson

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pizza shop is doing what it can to bring some Halloween spirit to people in need in Columbiana County.

Hailey Cleek is the assistant manager at the Dominos in Salem, and she came up with the idea of doing a pumpkin drive.

They’re encouraging people to bring a pumpkin when they come in to pick up their food.

She’s hoping to help some people and teach her son a life lesson.

“Lately, my son has been very greedy and I’m trying to show him how some people in life don’t have what he has and how it’s nice to kind of give back and it makes you feel good,” Cleek said.

People can drop them off until October 15.

The pumpkins will go to the Brightside Project, and they’ll try to pass them out to children in need.